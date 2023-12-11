The list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled with 333 players set to go under the hammer in Dubai on December 19 ahead of the new season. Australia's World Cup-winning stars Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins headline the list of 119 overseas players. Starc, who represented RCB in 2014 and 2015, returns to the Player Auction for the first time since 2018, while Head went unsold ahead of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Cummins had pulled out of IPL 2023 due to international commitments. Starc was bought buy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 9.4 crore, but the player decided not to feature due to the same reason.

Head, on the other hand, will be demand during the Player Auction, after having inspired Australia to their sixth World Cup title earlier this year in India. He played two seasons for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016 and 2017, but hasn't featured since in the cash-rich league.

Starc, Cummins and Head all have registered for a base price of Rs 2 crore, which is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the bracket. Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott and Josh Inglis are the other Australians who will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

"Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations," IPL said in an official statement.

"A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players," the statement added.

Here is the full IPL 2024 Player Auction list

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, who were New Zealand's top-performers in the World Cup, have also registered for the tournament with a base of Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

Mitchell played just two games for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022 while Ravindra is most likely to get his first taste of IPL next year.

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee, who also had a memorable maiden World Cup campaign, has registered for a base price of Rs 2 crore.

India's Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav will all be slotted in the highest bracket, having registered for Rs 2 crore.

Thakur and Umesh were both released by KKR ahead of the retention day, while RCB let former Purple Cap-winner Harshal go after a disappointing show last season.

Someone who can evoke a lot of interest will be unknown keeper-batter from England Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who has a base price of Rs 40 lakh and has been known for his big-hitting prowess across the leagues.

There is Wanindu Hasaranga at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, back in the auction pool along with teammate and find of the World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka, who can attract some handsome bids.

The usual suspects like Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, the ever-injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti, all young pacers, who believe in plying their trade from IPL to IPL, are priced between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh.

The 10 franchises can collectively spent up to Rs 262.95 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)