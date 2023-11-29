Less than a month remains for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. With the player retention list already out, there is a clear idea about who the big stars are who might be in the auction pool. International stars like Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes have been released by their respective franchises while Indian cricket team stars like Shardul Thakur have also not been retained. The IPL 2024 auction will take place in Dubai on December 19 and all eyes will be on how the final squads will shape up after the 10 franchises splash the cash.

Ahead of the IPL auction, star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, gave his take on how the franchises might strategise at the IPL 2024 auction. Among the batters, Rajasthan Royals player Ashwin backed power-hitter Shahrukh Khan to back big bucks.

Shahrukh Khan played for Punjab Kings at the 2022 IPL. In 14 matches, he scored 156 at a strike-rate of 165.96.

"I can definitely see a war between CSK and Gujarat for Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat have let go of Hardik Pandya , Gujarat needs a player who can finish the innings, a sort of power player. and they need a power player. Shahrukh was at Rs 9 crore At Kings, and I though he showed his skills pretty well. Is it a decent release? Because I think he might end up going for Rs 12-13 crore again," said Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"CSK might even take a chance of missing out on Mitchell Starc to get Shahrukh Khan because they don't have a local player or a presence. They went for Shahrukh Khan in the mega auction, and that's why I'm guessing so."

Advertisement

Punjab Kinga Retained Players:Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh

Released players: Mohit Rathee, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh

Chennai Super Kings Retained players:MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Released players:Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.