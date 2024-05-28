It was one of the most memorable nights for Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League history after their title win on Sunday. The side dominated in IPL 2024 with some sensational all-round display. Be it in batting, bowling or fielding, KKR certainly ticked all the boxes and deservedly won the title that too after a one-sided victory in the final. Getting an invitation to bowl first, KKR first bundled out SunRisers Hyderabad for a paltry total of 113 and then chased it down in mere 10.3 overs to finish the game.

What followed was a grand celebration from the Kolkata-based franchise, who won its third IPL title and first in a decade.

KKR first won the IPL title in 2014 and then repeated the feat in 2014. But what followed was a trophy drought for the side that lasted for 10 years.

On Sunday, the quest for a third title ended and the entire KKR management, players, and owners were seen celebrating the success. Here is how it all took place -

On the ground, KKR players like Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh took selfies with fans and distributed their gears to the ground staff, stated a News18 report. Meanwhile, the KKR members were sporting special "Champions of 2024" T-shirts and mentor Gautam Gambhir was no expection. Even his two daughters and wife were also in the same attire.

The dressing room celebrations saw owners Shah Rukh Khan, Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla being with the entire squad with inspiring speeches loud enough to be heard outside the area of restricted access. This all continued for 45 minutes before the players walked to the team bus to reach their hotel, stated the report.

An elated Nitish Rana had a speaker in his hand while walking out with White Brown Black by Karan Aujla being played in it. Rana was singing along the beat being joined by captain Shreyas Iyer.

Advertisement

The trophy got the first seat which was adjacent to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who played a crucial role in the team's dominating campaign in IPL 2024, and the cameras never actually stopped clicking pictures as it continued even on the team bus, said the detailed report.

In the team hotel, a couple of cakes and champagne were already waiting for the champion team. Sunil Narine, who turned 36 on Sunday, cut the cake before betting some part of it being applied on his face. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer opened the champagne bottle and what followed was a loud, loud celebration. It was one of the most memorable nights for KKR and a long one too!