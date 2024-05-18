Arjun Tendulkar's aggressive gesture sparked a cheeky response from Australian cricket team star Marcus Stoinis during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. During the second over of the LSG innings, Arjun trapped Stoinis LBW but the decision was overturned by the third umpire. On the first ball of the over, Stoinis hit the ball directly back to Arjun who aggressively picked it up and pretended to throw it towards the stumps. The act resulted in a cheeky smile from Stoinis who shouted something towards the young fast bowler.

Coming to the match, Nicholas Pooran played another explosive knock while Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets each as LSG defeated MI by 18 runs.

"Quite difficult. Did not play good quality cricket, eventually costed us the whole season. It's a professional world. Have to always come out and put our best foot forward. But yes, as a group we could not play quality cricket or smart cricket. Too early to point out what went wrong. The whole season kind of went wrong. We can pass this game as another one (that went wrong)," MI captain Hardik Pandya said.

The result means that LSG are sixth at the moment in the points table while MI finished last.

"It's been a tough season for us, good to get a win and end on a higher note. The end goal was to go to the playoffs and give it a shot, nonetheless to end the season on a winning note is pleasing. Fielding is related to fitness and whatever hard work is a reflection of that. [on the last over fielding effort of his] I went for it and saved it," Krunal Pandya said after the match.