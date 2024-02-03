A video is going viral on social media in which TV presenter Jatin Sapru could be seen making a funny plea to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir. "Prabhu 2-3 crore dedo (God please give me two to three crore rupess)," Sapru says in the hilarious video, leaving everyone around in splits. The 15-second clip has surfaced online with majority of the people reacting to it with laughing emojis. "Good one," wrote a user. "Wow great memories," was also among the comments on the video.

Watch the clip here:

Gambhir-mentored KKR bought Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for Rs 24.75 crore in IPL 2024 auction, making the pacer the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-arm fast bowler became the second player to breach the 20-crore mark after team-mate Pat Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore on the same day in the auction held in Dubai on December 19.

33-year-old Starc, who went into the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore, also attracted bids from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Both teams were involved in an intense bidding war. KKR and Gujarat Titans joined in to take the price past Rs 20 crore, before the Kolkata-based franchise bagged him at a record price.

Australia's premier bowler, Starc returns to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus.

The veteran Australian pacer had abstained from participating in the IPL since 2015, focusing on fulfilling national duties. Starc's last appearance in the IPL auction was in 2018, where KKR secured his services for a sum of Rs 9.4 crore. However, an unfortunate fracture in his right tibial bone resulted in him missing the entire season.

Starc's IPL journey comprises two seasons, both spent with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the 2014 edition, he showcased his bowling prowess by claiming 14 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 28.71. The following year, Starc elevated his performance, amassing 20 wickets in 13 matches with an outstanding average of just 14.55. Notably, he achieved his best figures of 4/15 during the 2015 season.

Despite spending more than half of their purse amount on Starc, KKR finished the auction with nine more players in the bag. The two-time champions, however, pulled off one of the biggest bargains by signing young England pacer Gus Atkinson.