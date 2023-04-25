India star and Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked Sanju Samson as his favourite IPL captain. He added that the RR skipper has given him the liberty to bowl his quota of four overs freely. It is interesting to note that Chahal has also played under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 event. Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013, playing for Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Rohit before he became a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's playing XI the next season under the leadership of Virat.

In IPL 2022 mega auction, Chahal was acquired by RR at the price of Rs 6.5 crore. In his first season for the new franchise, Chahal bagged the Purple Cap with 27 wickets to his name across 17 games under the captaincy of Samson.

While terming Samson as his favourite leader in IPL, Chahal drew comparison of the player's captaincy with that of legendary leader MS Dhoni.

"In IPL, Sanju Samson is definitely my favourite. I feel like he is literally very similar to Mahi bhai as like him, he is very calm and chill. The 10 per cent or whatever growth I have had as a bowler in the last year, it is all because of Sanju. He told me, 'you have four overs, bowl whatever you want to, you are free from my side'," Chahal told Humans of Bombay in an interview.

"I think, all three captains whom I have played under, I have gotten that liberty that a bowler requires, whether it's Mahi bhai, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. So yeah, that's the one thing I have gotten," he added.