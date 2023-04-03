One of the finest spinners of his generation, Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't always get the credit he deserves for what he has done in white-ball cricket. As Rajasthan Royals hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Sunday, Chahal went on to register a landmark that no other Indian has so far. In the match against the Sunrisers, Chahal went on to claim his 300th wicket in T20 cricket, taking a giant lead over second-placed Ravichandran Ashwin.

Chahal achieved his 300th T20 scalp as he got rid of Harry Brook in the match. The veteran spinner then went on to claim three more wickets -- Mayank Agarwal, Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- to end the match with the figures of 4 for 17.

Most wickets in T20 cricket for an Indian:

Yuzvendra Chahal - 303 Ravichandran Ashwin 287 Piyush Chawla 276 Amit Mishra 272 Jasprit Bumrah 256

Not just that, Chahal also went past Amit Mishra in the list of bowlers with the most number of IPL wickets. Chahal now has 170 scalps to his name in the T20 league that puts him joint-second with Lasith Malinga. Only Dwayne Bravo (183) is ahead of him.

"Definitely the start we wanted. The way Jos and Jaiswal batted, we knew a big score will always be difficult to score. The plan was to bowl stump to stump, tossing it up is my strength. I'm not too bothered about who I'm bowling to. Definitely you'll see a big celebration when I get a five-wicket haul," he said.

As for the match, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson scorea a fifty each as last year's finalists put 203 runs on the board against Hyderabad. Chasing the stiff target, the Sunrisers got off to a poor start, losing five wickets for just 48 runs. Mayank Agarwal looked to put up a fight but was dismissed for 27 runs.

Abdul Samad and (32) and Umran Malik (19) prevented Hyderabad from getting bowled out, registering an unbeaten stand of 36 runs for the 9th wicket.

Chahal, speaking after the match, admitted to be delighted with the start that the Royals got to the campaign.