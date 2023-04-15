Former India batter Virender Sehwag has lashed out at the Delhi Capitals players for their performance in IPL 2023. The David Warner-led side started their campaign this edition with four consecutive defeats. Lucknow Super Giants handed DC a 50-run defeat to DC in their opening game while Gujarat Titans beat them by 6 wickets in the second game. DC lost their third match to Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs before Mumbai Indians beat them by 6 wickets for their fifth loss on trot.

"To be honest with you, there's zero value of the staff that's present there. It doesn't matter how strong your team is, it's the players who are performing poorly out there. You can have as many great minds as you like in the dressing room, if your players aren't scoring runs or taking wickets, what they will do?" Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"I will never understand that. You have to pick players who can win you matches, and you don't have to direct them everytime. When you have those players, you can become champions. Delhi do have those players, but they're not scoring runs or taking wickets. You can make strategies, in the end, those who enter the ground have to perform," he added.

DC's batting has been the real concern for the side. While Warner remains the silver-lining in their underperforming batting line-up, the southpaw too has scored runs with a poor strike rate.

DC are currently taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 20 of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.