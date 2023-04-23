In match number 32 of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal showed amazing reflexes to run out Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Faf du Plessis. Batting on 62, the RCB batter hit Sandeep Sharma's lower full toss towards the extra cover region on the second ball of the 14th over. Jaiswal stopped the ball inside the circle and threw it quickly towards the non-striker's end. An accurate throw from the RR star saw him hitting the bull's eye with Faf being caught well short of his crease.

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but RCB ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end.

Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Brief Scores: RCB 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77 off 44 balls, Faf du Plessis 62 off 39 balls; Trent Boult 2/41, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/28) vs RR.

(With PTI Inputs)