Aman Khan scored his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to help Delhi Captitals (DC) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a low-scoring match on Tuesday. Aman's defiant 51 took DC from a precarious 23-5 to 130-8 in a clash billed as David v Goliath between bottom-placed Delhi and table-toppers Gujarat in Ahmedabad. The 26-year-old all-rounder was involved in a bizarre DRS incident, which caught the attention of the fans.

The incident happed on the final ball of the 18th over of DC's innings. Mohit Sharma bowled a full-length delivery to Aman, who tried to play a pick up shot over the keeper but missed and was hit on the pads.

While it was clearly evident that the ball was nowhere near the line of the stumps upon contact with the pad, GT captain Hardik Pandya decided to go for the review.

Fans on social media trolled Hardik and co. for the same.

It was Aman's knock that made DC fightback as he put on key partnerships including fifty-plus stands with Axar Patel (24) and Ripal Patel (23) to give his team a total, which ultimately made them win their third match in nine outings.

Aman smashed three fours and three sixes in his 44-ball knock before falling to Rashid Khan's leg spin.

(With AFP Inputs)