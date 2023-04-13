Pacer Sandeep Sharma's last over spell guided his team Rajasthan Royals to their third win in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After pulling off a defence of 21 runs against the duo of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep said that he has been working with fast bowling coach and Lasith Malinga, a specialist in delivering toe-crushing yorkers, in nets for death overs and it has helped him.

Talking to Malinga, Sandeep credited him for his success in death overs in the latest video posted by IPL's Twitter handle. "I have been working with him (Malinga) on Yorkers and it is coming out nice," Sandeep said in a video.

In a close encounter match between CSK and RR which went to the last over. CSK needed 21 runs to win. However, Sandeep's last two balls Yorkers restricted CSK from crossing the chase by 3 runs. Even After Dhoni's dangerous unbeaten knock of 32 in 17 balls, CSK lost their second match of the tournament.

"The ball which Mahi bhai hit, was a tough ball. If someone else was facing the ball, he would have failed to hit it. I think I executed nicely and it is always nice to end up on the right side." Sandeep added.

RR coach Malinga seemed satisfied with the bowling performance of the pacer. He was also proud that Sandeep delivered some on-point Yorkers to Dhoni which he was also not able to hit.

Lasith Malinga said, "I am very happy (with Sandeep's performance), and hope he would improve more."

Chasing a target of 176, Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls), veterans of many such tantalising finishes were on course as 21 was needed off the last over.

CSK's final score was 172 for 6 as Dhoni didn't end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have liked in his spiritual home with 30,000 plus spectators rooting for him.

(With PTI Inputs)