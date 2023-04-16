Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm with his performances for the two-time champions. In his last three innings, Rinku has registered scores of 46, 48 not out and 58 not out. Against the Gujarat Titans last week, Rinku smashed five sixes in the last over to take his team across the finishing line. West Indies legend Ian Bishop hailed Rinku and made a huge prediction for the southpaw.

Bishop suggested that if not the senior team, an 'India A' call-up is surely around the corner for Rinku.

"I am wondering when he gets an elevation. I saw him last season, there is something about him besides the numbers that we have seen. You look at his first-class records, so I am hoping an India A call up is at least around the corner for him," Bishop said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

During the same reaction, former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody also echoed Bishop's sentiments, while highlighting Rinku's first-class record.

Moody also suggested that it's up to the management to decide which format is best-suited for Rinku.

"I suppose it is a case of where India see him fitting into what format. What is it, where Rinku could be part of India's white-ball campaign, whether be it 20-over cricket, 50-over or Test cricket. So that call up I don't disagree it and he is backing it up with these big numbers from first class cricket," Moody said.

Rinku, who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic circuit has registered 2875 runs in 40 matches, at an average of 59.89 and 70.88 strike rate.