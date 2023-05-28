Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on holders Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium later on Sunday. The MS Dhoni-led CSK outplayed GT in the Qualifier 1 in Chennai earlier this week, but with the match to be played in Ahmedabad, GT might have an edge this time around. For GT, Shubman Gill has been in sublime form this season, including centuries in each of his last two outings. With 851 runs this year, Gill has cemented his authority in the Orange Cap race.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar feels that if CSK can dismiss Gill, along with GT captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller for cheap, they will have a strong chance of lifting their fifth title this season.

Tendulkar added that with Dhoni batting down the order, CSK will outplay GT as a batting side.

"Gujarat are a formidable side and the wickets of @ShubmanGill, @hardikpandya7 & @DavidMillerSA12 will be key for Chennai tonight. @ChennaiIPL also bat deep with @msdhoni coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other. It's going to be an interesting Final to watch," Tendulkar wrote in a tweet ahead of the final.

Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!



What truly... pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023

In the final, Dhoni could be making his 250th IPL appearance. Also, this will be his 11th final as a player and his 10th as a skipper.

No other player has played 250 IPL matches and Dhoni is the first player to do so. Dhoni has made most appearances in IPL finals as a player and as a captain.

