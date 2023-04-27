Rinku Singh has been a major asset for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and he attended a different level of stardom after slamming five sixes in five balls to guide his team to victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans. Rinku recently revealed that he received a special phone call from team owner Shah Rukh Khan following his heroics at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Bollywood star has made a sweet promise to the cricketer.

“Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that. He was talking about my marriage. SRK said people call me for their marriage, I don't go. Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne (I will come to your wedding to dance)," Rinku told Jio Cinema.

Jason Roy's blistering fifty and spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma's bowling performance shuddered Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting as KKR won by 21 runs.

Virat Kohli alone showed some fighting spirit with his 54 off 37 balls. KKR spinner became key in the win. Varun took a three-wicket haul, and Impact player Suyash dismissed two batters. All-rounder Andre Russell also took two wickets.

Chasing a total of 201, Bangalore looked to hit from the first ball. RCB reliable batter Faf du Plessis gathered quick runs in two overs hitting three fours and two sixes.

Rinku Singh knew his role, started with third gear, and attacked Siraj with one six and two fours. Siraj in the same over got the wicket of Andre Russell.

With Two sixes from David Wiese in the last over, KKR posted 200/5, with Rinku (18*) and Wiese (12*) unbeaten.

(With ANI inputs)