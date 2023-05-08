Apart from one century to his name, Harry Brook hasn't performed as was expected from him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as Sunrisers Hyderabad had bought him for a whopping fee of INR 13.25 crore. After a poor start to his IPL career, Brook gave those trolling him a fitting response with a century. But, since then, his form has gone bust once again. After the Englishman was dropped from the SRH team for the match against Rajasthan Royals, Virender Sehwag criticised Brook for letting the 'trollers' into his head.

Soon after the SRH playing XI was announced at the toss against RR, Sehwag lambasted Brook for giving trolls more importance than they deserve. The former India opener explained to the young Englishman what his primary role is.

"Why would you mess with trolls? Why should you even look at who are trolling you or criticizing you or praising you? Your work is to come, work hard, perform and leave. If you want to put something on social media, then post it. After posting it don't look at the comments because that will definitely affect your mind. For that your need to be in your space - watch movies, listen to music, hang out with friends," he said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag, the man who once aced social media with his witty tweets, gave some important gyan from the world of the internet that he wants Brook to adopt.

"Social media is not for watching anything, it is only a place for posting updates. Don't be afraid of them. And if you perform, even those you had trolled or criticized you, will now praise you," Sehwag explained.

Sehwag's message comes in the wake of a comment that Brook had made after scoring his maiden IPL ton.

"I was putting pressure on myself a little bit after the first few games. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. You start to doubt yourself a little bit. I just went out there with an 'I don't care' mentality tonight and thankfully it came off. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say 'well done' tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest," Brook had said after the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Brook's replacement Glenn Phillips putting in a match-winning performance against the Royals, it is unlikely that Brook would make a return to the SRH team in the next match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

If the young England batter doesn't get more opportunities, it is unlikely that the franchise would retain him next season.