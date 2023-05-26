Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday with the winner reaching the final where they will take on Chennai Super Kings. While MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, this will be GT's second shot at reaching the summit clash after they were outplayed by CSK in Qualifier 1. While the match holds huge importance with respect to the tournament, the weather in Ahmedabad can play spoilsport. With rain pouring down, it is an advantage for GT as they had more points than MI in the group stage of IPL 2023.

GT finished first in the table with 20 points while MI had to wait for the last ball of the group stage to be confirmed of their place with 16 points. The organisers will try to pit the teams against each other at least for a super over but if no play is possible, the team with the highest position in points table will move to the final.

The official IPL 2023 rules state - "For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 12.50am."

"In the event that it is not possible to start the Super Over or to then complete the Super Over without interruption, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," it further states.