Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag expressed his displeasure at MS Dhoni getting repeatedly asked about his potential retirement from cricket after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Dhoni was asked whether this is his final season by commentator Danny Morrison ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants, but the Chennai Super Kings skipper cleverly sidestepped the question by saying that it is something that the experts are saying and not him. Sehwag said that even if it is his final year, Dhoni should not have to answer these kinds of questions constantly and he will let people know about his decision when the time is right.

“I just don't understand, why do they even ask? Even if it's his last year, why do you have to ask the player? It's his call, let him take that! Maybe he just wanted to get that answer out of Dhoni, that it was indeed his last season. Whether it's his last year or not, only MS Dhoni knows,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their Indian Premier League match was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.

With incessant rain lashing the Ekana Stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings weren't possible after the home team had made 125 for seven in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play.

LSG middle-order batter Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59 (33 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) was the only bright spot in the home team's otherwise lacklustre play as Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali (2/13) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) impressed by making early inroads.

The game began after a 15-minute delay due to a wet outfield and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings, this time for the entire match.

(With PTI inputs)