Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It was Sanju Samson's side that had emerged triumphant in the reverse fixture. As the two teams prepare to square off again at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, an old video of MS Dhoni has resurfaced on social media. It was the IPL 2019 season when the incident and fans got the opportunity to see Dhoni in a rare 'angry avatar'.

The contest between the Royals and the Super Kings turned into a nail-biter. In what was the 4th delivery of the final over of the match, Rajasthan's Ben Stokes bowled full toss delivery to Chennai's Mitchell Santtner who whacked the ball to wide long on for a double. Initially, the line-umpire Ulhas Gandhe raised the arm to signal a no-ball, suggesting the full-toss was above waste-high but the square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford over-ruled it.

Seeing the drama in the middle, CSK skipper Dhoni wasn't happy. But, what happened next wasn't expected.

Dhoni charged onto the playing field and protested the decision. He was involved in an animated discussion with the two umpires. Here's the video:

#RRvsCSK | Last tym when CSK vs RR played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

We seen Dhoni aggression pic.twitter.com/j1oXLUh0rl — Dhoni_devotee (@Dhoni_devotee_) April 27, 2023

The argument also saw a few Rajasthan Royals players get involved.

Dhoni eventually had to return to the dugout as his plea was ridiculed. Santner took another couple of runs on the following delivery before smashing Stokes for a maximum on the final ball to win the contest for his side.

After the match, Dhoni was handed a hefty penalty by the match referee. He was given a fine of 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 Offence.

Though CSK went on to win the match, Dhoni was criticised by many for his behaviour in the final over.