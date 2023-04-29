Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has strongly reacted to some reports linking one of his tweets as a response to what the great Sunil Gavaskar said during commentary for the IPL 2023 match between CCSK and Rajasthan Royals. "You got to field. You can't just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can't do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Gavaskar said on air.

CSK lost the match to RR. After the game ended, Rayudu put out a tweet: "In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process."

Some media reports claimed that this tweet was a response to what Gavaskar said.

However, Rayudu has clarified that there is now connection. "What nonsense... my tweet has nothing to do with the great mr Gavaskars comments.. his opinions are well respected and in regards to my fielding . A player doesn't decide if he wants to field or not," Ambati Rayudu tweeted.

Chennai Super Kings suffered a comprehensive loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday, falling 33 runs short of the target of 203 runs. The hosts, despite lacking a bit of home support from fans, put in a fabulous display of batting, with Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as the top-scoring batter. Chasing such a stiff target, CSK skipper MS Dhoni admitted that there were just too many runs to chase for his team, especially because of the way the Royals batted in the first 6 overs.

Rajasthan started the match in 5th gear, putting a whopping 64 runs on the board in the first 6 overs, with Jaiswal and Buttler putting yet another half-century stand for the opening wicket. Though Buttler failed to convert his start into a big score, Jaiswal went on and scored 77 runs off 43 balls to lay a solid foundation for his team.

Chasing the target of 203 runs, Chennai barely looked in control of the required run-rate which kept increasing despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube (53) producing solid knocks.

