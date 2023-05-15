As the Chennai Super Kings wrapped the team's final game at Chepauk in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, MS Dhoni did a special lap of honour to thank all fans for their continuous support. The act from the CSK skipper also started to make many wonder if this is a way for Dhoni to say goodbye to his home fans. However, as far as CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan is concerned, the belief is that Dhoni is going to play beyond this season.

"We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time (translation from Tamil)," CSK CEO Kasi Kasi Viswanathan said in a video posted by the franchise.

While Dhoni has been as influential as ever behind the stumps and as a captain, his role as a batter has undergone a big transformation. The 41-year-old has batted at the No. 8 spot this season, playing only a handful of deliveries, looking to dispatch most of them out of the park.

But, he has also struggled with a few minor injuries, triggering speculation over his fitness to continue next season. The words from Kasi, hence, are quite promising.

After CSK's loss against KKR, Dhoni said that it the dew that swung the game in the favour of Nitish Rana's men.

"One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I do not think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that's what really got to us," said Dhoni after the match.

"(Cannot blame anyone for the loss) Yes, I think so. Whenever there is no certainty about dew that is when the decision (at the toss) becomes slightly tricky. And as I said, you win the toss and you bowl first and you realize there is no dew in the second innings, chasing 150 against their spinners could have been tough too. So we cannot really blame any batter or bowler for this loss. They tried their best, but the conditions had a big impact on the game," concluded the skipper.

On the brink of playoffs qualification, CSK still need a win to be sure of their participation in the next round. They next take on Delhi Capitals in their what league game of the season.