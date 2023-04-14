Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha forced captain Hardik Pandya into taking a Decesion Review System (DRS) call during the IPL 2023 game against Punjab Kings on Friday. Saha's insistence at taking the review helped the side dismiss PBKS' star batter Jitesh Sharma. The incident happened on the third ball of the 13th over when Jitesh got a faint edge of Mohit Sharma's delivery, and Saha took an easy catch. While the umpire and the bowler remain unmoved, Saha kept insisting for the review.

While Hardik took the review, the GT skipper wasn't too confident either about the decision. However, the replays showed that there was a clear spike when the ball was near the bat.

Speaking of the match, Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for defending champions GT to a six-wicket win over PBKS.

Chasing a target of 154, GT were cruising towards victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran removed Gill for 67 in the final over of the chase to raise hopes for PBKS.

Curran, the most expensive player in tournament history, tried to defend seven off the last over but Rahul Tewatia smacked the penultimate ball for four to win the game.

Earlier, PBKS, captained by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, could only score 153-8 after they were put in to bat by their opponents.

Sponsored by Vuukle

GT returned to winning ways after being stunned by KKR, following Rinku Singh's last-over heroics in Ahmedabad.

PBKS, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat on the trot, after starting their season with two wins from as many outings.

(With AFP Inputs)