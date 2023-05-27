Shubman Gill was the star performer for Gujarat Titans as the defending champions registered a comprehensive 62-run victory over Mumbai Indians to book their spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Gill looked in sublime form as he slammed 129 off just 60 deliveries with the help of 7 fours and 10 sixes. While the innings was mostly without any hiccup, the opener was handed a massive lifeline in the fifth over of the GT innings when he was batting on 30. Gill mistimed a shot off Chris Jordan and it flew straight to Tim David at mid-on. The Australian all-rounder quickly moved to his right but was unable to hold on to the ball as it popped out of his grip mid-dive.

Gill fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance.

Tim David made a brilliant effort but failed to grab Shubman's catch at the mid on



He is the most valuable wicket for MI tonight.#TATAIPL | #IPL2023 | #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/hYehTdQFYI — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) May 26, 2023

Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as MI collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs.

The 23-year-old Gill scored his third century in the last four innings, recorded the highest score of the season for any batter and took his tally to 851 runs in yet another sensational knock.

Gill's knock made him only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (2016) and overall fourth in the history, after Jos Buttler (2022) and David Warner (2016), to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season.

