Asked to chase a massive total of 228 by Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were quick to get out of the blocks in match 51 of IPL 2023 on Sunday. With captain KL Rahul out of the tournament due to an injury, Quinton de Kock, playing his first game of the season, opened the batting alonside the in-form Kyle Mayers. De Kock and Mayers took the attack to the GT bowlers, and added 88 runs for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. While LSG seemed to be in control of the proceedings, Rashid Khan's stunning catch to dismiss Mayers haulted their progress.

Mayers tried to pull Mohit Sharma's delivery but only got a top edge. Rashid, who was deployed at deep fine, made a darting run, and plucked the ball. He seemed to have lost control at one point, but did well to grab the ball.

RCB batter Virat Kohli was astonished by Rashid's effort and hailed the latter for the same.

"One of the best catches i've ever seen. Brilliant @rashid.khan19," Kohlli captioned a photo on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 94 and Wriddhiman Saha a brutal 81 as Gujarat Titans piled up 227 for two.

Saha and Gill went hammer and tongs from the word go to add 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs, setting the franchise record for highest partnership for any wicket, as LSG had no respite despite deploying eight bowlers into the attack.

It was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and for Gujarat Titans, the total was their highest-ever in IPL since their debut last season.

