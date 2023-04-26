Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar bounced back from a expensive outing against Punjab Kings with a solid performance against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Arjun, who conceded 48 runs and picked up just one wicket in three overs against PBKS, struck in the powerplay once again, dismissing GT opener Wriddhiman Saha. Despite conceding just nine runs in his two overs in the powerplay, Arjun didn't get the chance to bowl out his remaining overs.

However, Arjun was seen in a new avatar after he got a chance to bat for MI, following their top-order collapse.

The 23-year-old instantly sent the fans into overdrive with a nonchalant six off Mohit Sharma's delivery in the last over of the match.

The bowler banged it shot and Arjun pulled it over deep square leg for a six.

However, Sharma had the last laugh over Arjun as he dismissed the youngster on the fourth delivery of the last over.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher backed Arjun Tendulkar, who went for 31 runs in the 15th over of PBKS' innings. Arjun was the most expensive MI bowler, conceding 48 runs in three overs at an economy of 16.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I think Rohit, who is a very experienced cricketer, felt that he would bowl Arjun at the 14th-15th over. That was a better match-up at that stage in the game. Sometimes, they (decisions) go your way and sometimes they do not. Unfortunately, it did not go his way, and, in hindsight, sometimes the match-ups do not work and that is just the nature of T20 cricket," he said.

"It will be tough on him (Arjun), coming in to bowl at the back end at Wankhede where the conditions were good to bat on. He, maybe, got one or two (deliveries) wrong, he probably felt under the pressure but he will live and learn from it. It is not the end of the world; it is still not the early days but mid days in the IPL and, hopefully, he will come back stronger. He has full support of the support staff and players to try and get over this as quickly as possible," Boucher added.

With PTI and ANI inputs