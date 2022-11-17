Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year. Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood. However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season. "Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our batting coach, Wasim Jaffer!" Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who is often involved in Twitter banter with Jaffer, poked fun at the ex India batter on the news. "Someone who got out to me is a batting coach," Vaughan wrote on his Twitter account. Vaughan had dismissed Jaffer at the Lord's in 2002.

Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Xnopz9341I — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 16, 2022

Now, Jaffer has given a funny answer to the tweet, with a picture of 'Hulk' along with a tube of Burnol.

Jaffer recently commented on star India batter Suryakumar Yadav. The star performer from Team India was the third highest run-scorer in the tournament with 239 runs to his name across 6 matches at an average of 59.75.

While Suryakumar was at his best at the mega event in Australia, he failed to perform in two crucial matches against Pakistan and England. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that the team needed him the most in those matches and that he should have performed there.

"If I have to be a little bit critical, the two games in which we needed him he has failed in that -- against Pakistan and England. I will be talking from critical point of view, otherwise he has been brilliant right throughout the year," said Jaffer to CricTracker.

With PTI inputs