Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after five seasons, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s tearaway English pacer Mark Wood said he is enjoying his time in the cash-rich league. Wood, who picked a five-wicket haul on his LSG debut against the Delhi Capitals, has bagged eight wickets in two matches so far in the IPL 2023. Wood, however, was slightly expensive in his second outing against the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise who he made his IPL debut with. During a recent interaction, Wood opened up on his return to IPL and his duel with CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni hit Wood for two sixes off consecutive deliveries, but the England pacer had the last laugh, as he got his former captain out on the third ball.

Wood revealed that he had bowled exactly where LSG captain KL Rahul and he had planned but the former India captain managed to strike the ball cleanly.

"I and KL were talking. We were trying to stay calm and trying to work out how to get him out. In my mind, I was not trying to be defensive. I was actually thinking of ways to stop him from scoring runs and get him out. Unfortunately, it cost me 12 runs. But, that second shot in particular was an amazing shot. I bowled it exactly where KL and I decided. Get a bouncer and get it wide so that he has to fetch it if he is to take it. For him to hit it that far was pretty incredible," Wood said in a video uploaded on ESPNcricinfo.

"The noise when he came out to bat and then when he hit those two balls were definitely the loudest I have played in front of. It was eye-opening but it was a great experience to look back," Wood added.