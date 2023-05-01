A number of Mumbai Indians players returned to top form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. In what was a high-scoring thriller, a number of MI players got respectable scores, including the likes of Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Tim David. However, the skipper Rohit Sharm couldn't make the most of batting-friendly conditions as he could only muster up 3 runs from 5 balls. However, a few videos of Rohit's dismissal have surfaced on social media, prompting fans to investigate whether the MI skipper actually out.

It was the last delivery of the second over from Sandeep Sharma then sent Rohit packing. The Hitman was bowled on what was his 36th birthday, but many fans wondered if the bails actually fell because after being disturbed by the ball or if there was another reason.

Standing behind the stumps, Sanju Samson rejoiced as he saw bails fall after Sandeep had beaten Rohit. However, the touch from the ball to the stumps was so faint that many fans argued on social media that the veteran opening batter shouldn't have been given out.

Here are a few videos from front and side angles:

Ye ra side angle pic.twitter.com/W5tnflAEFJ — Shubhankit Pareek (@Shubhankit_2021) May 1, 2023

As can be seen, the ball was just in the line of the bails. There are some who wondered if wicket-keeper Sanju Samson's gloves could've disturbed the bails, it can be seen that the RR skipper's hands were quite away from the stumps when the bails fell.

Sanju Samson's gloves were not close to the stumps yesterday during Rohit Sharma's dismissal. pic.twitter.com/JL6C5HMyaG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Had Mumbai not gone on to win the match, the incident could've been scrutinised more intensely. However, thanks to Suryakumar and David's late blitz, MI secured a 6-wicket victory to remain in the mix of a top 4 finish.

As for Rohit, however, the 36-year-old would need to pull up his socks and step up his game, having only a single half-century in the IPL 2023 season so far.