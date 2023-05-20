Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar Virat Kohli scripted history in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring his 6th hundred in the Indian Premier League. Kohli's century played a crucial role in the Bengaluru franchise's victory which was crucial to their survival in the playoffs race. The feat took Kohli level with the legendary Chris Gayle in terms of the most number of triple-digit scores in the T20 league. As the Indian cricketing spectrum celebrated Kohli's remarkable feat, even the Universe Boss lauded his former RCB teammate.

"Welcome young man and welcome to the highest century makers club. I was bored. I was lonely and bored. I was like 'I need some company at the top'. Now I have got it and we can have a talk now, Virat." Gayle said on JioCinema on Friday.

Kohli smashed his way to 100 off 63 balls in a perfect chase as RCB kept itself in play-off contention chasing a target of 187 against wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis (71) added 172 for the opening stand as RCB won by eight wickets.

"I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. I don't give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. (So) I don't care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion," said Kohli at the post match presentation, when asked about his not so great record against SRH.

Kohli, who has faced criticism for his mid-130s strike-rate, didn't forget to remind people how he has shouldered responsibility of his team in franchise and national cricket.

"When you are in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I have done that for a long period of time, it is not like when I play I don't win games for my team. I take pride in playing according to the situation," said Kohi, who was named 'Player of the Match'.

With PTI inputs