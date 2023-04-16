Mumbai Indians (MI)'s decision to release star all-rounder ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction didn't go exactly as planned as the five-time champions finished at the foot of the points table last season. However, for Hardik, it turned out to be a blessing as he was drafted and named captain by one of the two new franchises -- Gujarat Titans. Hardik repaid the trust shown by the management, leading the franchise to the IPL title in their maiden season.

However, Hardik has revealed that the other new franchise -- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) -- also contacted him. Since he knew that KL Rahul was going to lead LSG, Hardik said that he was tempted to play with his friend at the franchise.

"I did get a call from the other franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) as well, which was a new franchise in IPL. Someone who I knew (KL Rahul) was leading the team. For me, it was very important, considering the stage at which I was, where I really wanted to play with a person who has known me," Hardik said on the Gujarat Titans podcast.

"I always found that people who know me have a different perspective than people who have never come across or come close to me. When I got the opportunity to work with someone I know, I was very keen to go to that side."

Hardik was roped in by GT as their top pick and joined the franchise for Rs 15 crore, while Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill were the other two draft picks made by the franchise.