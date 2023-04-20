The 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 kicked off with Punjab Kings Stand-in skipper Sam Curran winning the toss and opting to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. The duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided a superb start to the side by stitching a solid opening stand. They added 130 runs for the first wicket in 15 overs. On the first ball of the 16th over, Sam Curran bowled a beamer to du Plessis. While the bowler was quick to apologise for his mistake, Kohli jokingly jokingly pretended to punch him.

The waist height no-ball could not prove costly for Curran as he smartly mixed his pace on the follow-up delivery that was a free-hit. Du Plessis could only flick the ball towards backward square leg for a single. Despite bowled no-ball in it, Curran conceded only 7 runs in the over.

Talking about the game, stand-in skipper Kohli and du Plessis stuck half-centuries and were involved in a 137-run opening partnership as RCB scored 174 for four in their IPL match against PBKS.

Kohli, leading the side as du Plessis came in as impact player for the match, struck a 47-ball 59 studded with five fours and a six, while du Plessis made 84 off 56 deliveries, with five fours and an equal number of sixes.

Harpreet Brar emerged the leading PBKS wicket-taker with figures of 2/31 in three overs.

Sam Curran led PBKS for the second consecutive match as Shikhar Dhawan is nursing a shoulder niggle. England batter Liam Livingstone finally got the nod in the playing XI along with Nathan Ellis.

(With PTI Inputs)