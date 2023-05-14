Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing the crucial two points as they face Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming IPL 2023 match on Sunday. With only 10 points in their kitty, victory against the Royals becomes an important one for RCB in order to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Amid this high-octane action, RCB star-batter Virat Kohli managed to take some time out and extended some good wishes to his wife and mother on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday. The entire world is showering love on their mothers and the former India skipper also did not shy away from honouring the mothers in his family.

Taking to Twitter, Virat shared some pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma, and mother Saroj Kohli. "Happy Mother's Day @AnushkaSharma," the caption of the post read.

The post was extensively shared on social media, with fans sharing their reactions.

Coming to the match, it promises to be a showdown between this edition's two most impactful batters young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB will also look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against Mumbai Indians and laggards Delhi Capitals in their last two games.

The Royals, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy Jaiswal's 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Samson's 48 off 29 deliveries while chasing a modest 150-run target.

(With PTI Inputs)