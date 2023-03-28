Royal Challengers Bangalore treated their fans with a special moment on Sunday as they conducted the RCB Unbox event at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The motive behind the event was to induct their former stars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle into the RCB Hall of Fame. Apart from this, the franchise also unveiled its jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Amid all the action, one thing which became the major highlight of the night was when the golden trio of Virat Kohli, De Villiers, and Gayle, marched across the Chinnaswamy stadium together, donning the

RCB colours.

The crowd at the stadium was left spellbound when the trio entered the ground as the chants of "Kohli" "Kohli" could be heard. During the march, Gayle also showed his dance moves, which sparked a lot of cheer from the crowd.

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers together. Gayle dancing and Virat Kohli making his video pic.twitter.com/bF5ycnBvGB — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 26, 2023

The trio last played for RCB in 2017 as Gayle was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 mega auctions and was bought by Punjab Kings. Out of the three, Kohli is the only active player as de Villiers hung his boots last year while Gayle played his final IPL match in 2021.

De Villiers represented the side from 2011-2021 in 157 matches. He scored 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. He scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the side at a strike rate of over 158. While, Gayle represented RCB from 2011-17 in 91 matches, scoring 3,420 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and five centuries and 21 half-centuries. His best score is 175*.

Talking about the RCB Unbox event, it was for the very first time that the fans got to witness their favourite stars like Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar etc in the team's first practice session.

RCB will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home arena, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Last year, RCB qualified for playoffs and finished fourth in the competition after losing to Rajasthan Royals in qualifier 2 by seven wickets.

