Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle is popularly known as the 'Universe Boss' for his destructive style of batting. Not only in international cricket, the Caribbean batter also wrecked havoc in the Indian Premier League for several years. Gayle's stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the major highlights of the cash-rich league. Gayle is known for stitching many 100-run partnerships with Star India batter Virat Kohli and entertaining the crowd with his powerful batting. Apart from his heroics with the bat, Gayle is also known for his dancing skills and entertaining antics on the field. However, the former West Indies skipper shared an interesting tale about his dance moves and time his spent with Kohli in the dressing room.

In an episode of 'My Time with Virat', available on Jio Cinema, Gayle spoke about sharing the dressing room with Kohli, notching up numerous 100-run partnerships, and all the dance moves they perfected together.

"Sharing a dressing room with Virat and the other guys, once I am there, I am always jovial and having a lot of fun, dancing and everything like that," said Gayle.

"I'd show them a few moves and realise Virat's got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it's an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win. if it's a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win!" he added.

Gayle represented RCB from 2011-17 in 91 matches, scoring 3,420 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and five centuries and 21 half-centuries. His best score is 175*.

Gayle along with former RCB star AB de Villiers, arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday to attend the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Unbox event, where they will be inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame.

The RCB Unbox event will take place on Sunday. The event will also give fans a chance to catch their favourite stars like Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar etc in the team's first practice session.

The jersey for the 2023 season will also be revealed. The event will also see a reunion of RCB's three biggest stars, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

(With ANI Inputs)