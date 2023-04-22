Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their dominance over SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday as the MS Dhoni side registered a seven-wicket win. CSK have now won six of their last five games against SRH. CSK skipper Dhoni, who hinted at his retirement after the match, was under the spotlight for his tactical nuances after his team won its fourth game of the season. After six games, CSK are third in the points table with eight points so far from a possible 12.

There is no denying Dhoni's game awareness, which was on showcase once again during the game against SRH.

Having said that, a video of him pre-empting Washington Sundar's run out on the final ball of the match has now gone viral on social media.

The Twitter user, who shared the video of the run out from the stands, pointed out how Dhoni removed one of his gloves and practised a free throw before the final ball.

It was Matheesha Pathirana who was bowling to Marco Jansen. The South African couldn't connect the bat with the ball which went straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper. As sharp as Dhoni is, he hit the bull's eye from behind the stumps to limit SRH's score at 134/7.

Gloves off for the last ball!! A warm up for the throw!! Thats how he plan and practise for those moments!! #Dhoni #CSKvsSRH #AnbuDen Thala Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EeIYCotcnq — Jaighanesh (@jaighanesh) April 21, 2023

As for the match, Jadeja was the best bowler for CSK with 3 for 22, while Abhishek Sharma (34) was the top scorer for the Sunrisers, who just couldn't get going after being sent in to bat by skipper MS Dhoni.

SRH batters faltered despite a 35-run partnership for the opening wicket between Harry Brook (18) and Sharma and a 36-run stand for the second wicket between Sharma and Rahul Tripathi (21) as the CSK spinners took over.

(With PTI Inputs)