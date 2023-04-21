MS Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings with astuteness. The 41-year-old has been a pillar of strength for the four-time champions from the inception of the Indian Premier League. Last season, Ravindra Jadeja was initially named the CSK skipper, which many thought was the start of a transition process for the team. However, after few matches where CSK struggled, Dhoni was yet again made the skipper. This season also he has been leading CSK with perfection and contributing with the bat too. However, the talks around his retirement hasn't stopped.

It has irked Dhoni's former teammate in the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings - Murali Vijay. "It's an individual choice. It's high time people understand what a cricketer is going through. He's served our country for about 15 years. So we should be giving him space to take that call, rather than putting pressure by asking when he's going to retire. It's very harsh for y'all to ask this question. Everybody is asking about MS' retirement," Murali Vijay told Sportskeeda.

"It is so sad for me to sit and answer it. I have retired recently, so I know how it feels. We have given our heart and soul to this game and it's a personal choice, and I want to tell people to maintain that little bit of privacy."

England and CSK's seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali feels Dhoni "could definitely" feature in the IPL next year, playing down the widespread supposition that the ongoing season will be the Chennai Super Kings captain's last appearance in the T20 league.

"He could definitely play again next year," Moeen was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'. "The way he's playing, I don't think it'll be his batting that stops him from playing, even if it's in two, three years' time.

"I wasn't surprised at how he played (against Rajasthan). I've been watching him in the nets, and he's been batting unbelievably well.

"It's just amazing to see from somebody at that age. It's not easy when you come in so late - people forget that a lot of the time, but that's what makes him so good at his role."