Venkatesh Iyer had a great outing with the bat in the recently concluded IPL 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter smashed 404 runs in 14 matches, which included a century and two half-centuries. He also became the first batter after Brendon McCullum to score a ton for KKR in the IPL. Despite his good performances, KKR failed to make it to the Playoffs and finished at the seventh spot on the points table. As IPL 2023 has now ended, the 29-year-old batter is enjoying a vacation in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram.

Taking to Instagram, Iyer shared a video where he was seen playing cricket with young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram.

"The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram," the caption of the post read.

"Kids sure had a dream come true moment," commented a fan.

"Respect increases 10000000000000 percent," commented another fan.

In his entire IPL career, Iyer has played a total of 36 matches and scored 956 runs. He has smashed a century and seven half-centuries. Apart from this, he has played two ODIs and nine T20Is for Team India.

Advertisement

Earlier during IPL, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had lavished praise on Iyer after he smashed his maiden century against Mumbai Indians.

"Venkatesh Iyer is a special player and proved that with his maiden IPL century. Batters like David Warner and KL Rahul should learn a couple of things from his innings," he said.

"Iyer didn't just strengthen his team after the fall of an early wicket but also scored runs with a strike rate of more than 200."