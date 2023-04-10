Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to register a convincing eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings and open their account in the ongoing Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Sunday. With SRH chasing 144 after spinner Mayank Markande's (4/15) exploits with ball, Rahul Tripathi sizzled with an unbeaten 48-ball 74 to help his side complete the task in 17.1 overs. Skipper Aiden Markram remained not out on 37 off 21 balls, and their efforts ensured that Shikhar Dhawan's 66-ball 99 not out, which lifted Punjab Kings to 143 for nine, went in vain.

With the win over PBKS, SRH rose to the 7th spot from the bottom position in the points table. On the other hand, Punjab remained at the 6th spot, where they had slipped after Kolkata Knight Riders' win over Gujarat Titans in last-ball thriller in Ahmedabad.

See the updates points table here:

Orange Cap:

Shikhar Dhawan with his fighting knock for PBKS on Sunday raced to the top of the run-scorers' chart. He now leads the table with 225 runs across three matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad has now slipped to the second position with 189 runs. David Warner is at the third spot with 189, while Jos Buttler and Kyle Mayers follow him at No.4 and No.5, respectively.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and Mark Wood - all have 8 wickets each to their credit. Ravi Bishnoi, Sunil Narine, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami follow them with 6 wickets apiece.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI Inputs)