Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL in Jaipur on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets. Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG. Despite the loss, RR are still on top of the IPL 2023 points table with eight points in six games (NRR 1.043) while LSG have consolidated their second place in the IPL 2023 table with eight points from six games. They are behind on NRR (0.709).

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

In the highest run-scorers' list RR's Jos Buttler is at the second place with a tally of 244 in six games. In the highest wicket-taker's list LSG Mark Wood, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal and Gujarat Titans' Rashid have 11 wickets each - the most by any bowler.

Talking about the match, The pitch was far from conducive for batting, but the bowlers still had a job to do, and the ones at Lucknow Super Giants did that with aplomb for a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Wednesday. Chasing 155, RR were stopped at 144 for six as their return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after four years ended in disappointment, despite a creditable outing with the ball earlier in the evening.

RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal knew that playing strokes wouldn't be easy on this track, but they managed to keep pace with the required run rate.

However, LSG staged a remarkable comeback to emerge winners in the end.

Young Jaiswal made 44 off 35 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes, while his senior opening partner Butter got 40 in 41.

LSG waited quite a bit before bringing their impact player Amit Mishra into action. And for their first breakthrough, they had to wait till the 12th over, when Jaiswal cut Marcus Stoinis to the short third man fielder Avesh Khan, who seemed to have injured his hand while completing a low catch.

With PTI inputs