The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL 2023 game on Thursday. Medium pacer Mohit marked his comeback with figures of 2/18 as holders GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight. Then, Shubman Gill hit a half-century as he GT won the match in 19.5 overs. With the win, GT have climbed to the third spot with six points in four games (NRR +0.341). PBKS remain at the sixth spot with four points in four games (NRR -0.226). Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the table with six points in four games (NRR +1.588).

Orange Cap, Purple cap

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan continues to lead the highest run-scorers' list with a tally of 233 runs n four games. GT's Shubman Gill has climbed to the fifth spot in the table with 183 runs in 4 games. In the highest wicket-taker's list RR's Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets) is at the top followed by GT's Rashid Khan (9 wickets). Another GT bowler Alzarri Joseph is at the fourth spot with 7 wickets followed by PBKS' Arshdeep Singh, also with 7 wickets.

Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings after Mohit Sharma's excellent return to the IPL and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 on Thursday. Medium pacer Mohit marked his comeback with figures of 2/18 as holders GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight.

Playing in his first game in the league since 2020, Mohit was exceptional in the penultimate over, giving away as little as six runs.

When their turn to bat came, Gill led the way with his fine half-century as GT completed the chase of 154 in 19.5 overs, four days after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

With PTI inputs