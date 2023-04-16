Sikandar Raza slammed his maiden IPL fifty after an impressive show by his side's bowling unit as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in a last-over finish on Saturday. Invited to bat, captain KL Rahul smashed his first fifty of this IPL season but Punjab Kings roared back with timely wickets to restrict the Lucknow side to a modest 159 for eight. Chasing 160 for a win, Zimbabwean Raza, who also picked a wicket with his spin bowling, cracked a 41-ball 57 to keep PBKS in the hunt after Matthew Short's 22-ball 34. Once he was holed out in the 18th over off Ravi Bishnoi, Shahrukh Khan (23 not out) completed the job, knocking off the final runs with a boundary. Raza hit four boundaries and three sixes in his match-winning knock.

With the win, PBKS took another two points to rise to the 4th spot in the IPL 2023 table with a total of 6 points to their credit. LSG remained unmoved at the second spot despite losing the game.

Check out the updated points table:

Orange Cap:

Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the table for Orange Cap, while David Warner, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Faf du Plessis occupy the second, third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Purple Cap:

Mark Wood leads the chart with 11 wickets. He picked two wickets against PBKS in Lucknow on Saturday. Ravi Bishnoi, who also picked two wickets in the game now has 8 wickets to his credit and he holds the fourth spot.

