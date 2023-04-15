England's new batting sensation Harry Brook brought a high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders down to earth with a sensational 55-ball century as Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered to its second victory by 23 runs in an IPL match, at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Young Brook finally managed to crack the IPL code in style with SRH managing a massive 228 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs on a batting beauty. Their bowlers despite some hammering from home skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh were restricted to 205 for 7 in 20 overs. Brook, who was roped in after his exploits in Pakistan, finally announced his arrival in style, when he smashed four fours and two sixes inside first three overs to give SRH the best start of the season.

After their second win on trot, SRH rose to the 7th position in points table from 9th. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have slipped to the 8th and 9th places, respectively.

Check out the updates points table here:

Orange Cap:

Shikhar Dhawan continues to lead the chart with 233 runs, while David Warner, Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill follow him at second, third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple cap with 10 wickets, while Rashid Khan and Mark Wood are at the second and third positions, respectively.

Bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore, Brook had managed only 29 in first three games but found his rhythm with a 55-ball-100 as he smashed 12 fours and three sixes. This was 16th edition's first century.

(With PTI Inputs)