Gujarat Titans stamped their class once again in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they beat SunRisers Hyderabad comprehensively to become the first team to enter the playoffs. In fact, with 18 points in 13 games, the Hardik Pandya-led GT have also secured a spot in the top-two and will play the Qualifier 1 on May 23. Sunrisers Hyderabad, after the loss are on eight points with 12 matches, are out of playoff contention. Till now, Delhi Capitals are also out of playoff race. All other teams are still in playoff race.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

In the highest run-getters' list, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis lead the table with 631 runs in 12 matches. However, Shubman Gill, after his maiden IPL ton, has closed in the gap and is now placed second with a tally of 575 in 13 matches. Two Gujarat Titans bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan lead the bowler's tally with 23 scalps each.

Talking about the game, Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century as Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a place in the play-offs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Gill slammed 101 off just 58 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six, and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls), to power GT to 188 for nine despite a late comeback by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30).

With the bat, SRH were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 154 for nine.

Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 44) played a lone hand for SRH, while Mohammed Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up four wickets apiece to shine with the ball for GT.

