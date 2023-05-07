Abdul Samad hit a six off the last delivery as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) astonishingly chased down 215 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With SRH needing 44 off the last three overs, Glenn Phillips played a cameo of 25 off just seven balls, before Samad remained unbeaten on 17 to take SRH across the finishing line. Interestingly, Sandeep Sharma, who bowled the last over for RR, had initially dismissed Samad on the last ball of the match.

However, the replay showed that he overstepped, and handed Samad a golden opportunity, which the latter took it with both hands and struck a six over long-off.

IPL 2023 Points Table

The defeat meant that RR remain fourth in the table, with 10 points from 11 matches. SRH, on the other hand, climbed out from the bottom slot, and now occupy the ninth spot. They have won just four of their 11 games so far.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Gujarat Titans consolidated their top spot with a dominant 56-run win over third-placed Lucknow Super Giants. GT have 14 points from 11 games, while LSG have 11 from as many matches.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap list with a tally of 511 in 10 games. On the other hand, GT pacer Mohammed Shamo leads the Purple Cap chart with 19 scalps in 11 matches.