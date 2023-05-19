Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan slammed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for not utilising young pacer Umran Malik properly during the IPL 2023. Umran has played just seven of SRH's 12 matches so far, picking up just five wickets in the process. The 23-year-old had a breakthrough campaign last season as he picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches, which allowed him to break into the Indian team. Ahead of SRH's game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yusuf criticised the management for not utilising Umran properly

"Last year, Umran Malik performed really well, and you all took credit for that. But this year, he needed your support. But did he get that? Was he utilised properly? He is a young bowler, he is India's future. And he has played well for India whenever he turned up in international colours. You haven't used him properly, and the same can be said for many players in the franchise," Yusuf said on ESPNcricinfo.

Citing the example of uncapped batter Abhishek Sharma, Yusuf further questioned SRH's handling of Indian talents.

"You should know when to back your players. If you talk about Abhishek Sharma... you played him as an opener last year and he did well. But this year, you juggled with his batting positions, and even benched him at one point. You're supposed to play with opposition's mind, not with your own players'!" he added.

SRH are out of the tournament and languishing at the 10th spot with eight points from 12 matches.

SRH would look to give their fans something to cheer about by registering wins in their remaining two games against RCB and Mumbai Indians.