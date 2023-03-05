MS Dhoni has always enjoyed legendary status among the Chennai Super Kings fans and his first practice session with the franchise this season sent the supporters into frenzy. In a video released by the CSK franchise on social media, the former India skipper could be seen practicing under the lights at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Dhoni played a couple of expansive drives in the practice session and even slammed a delivery straight into the stands over the bowler's head. The CSK fanbase was ecstatic with the return of the veteran campaigner and hailed his stroke play ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Dhoni will be leading the side once again after Ravindra Jadeja steps down last season.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is out with Chennai Super Kings facing Gujarat Titans in the opening match on March 31. This time the IPL will be played again in an home and away with MS Dhoni playing in Chennai for the CSK after three years.

The former India skipper has a huge fan following in Chennai. Speaking on Star Sports following the announcement of the IPL 2023 schedule, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden talked about the reception Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will receive when he walks onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years.

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is also going to be key for CSK this season," Hayden said.

