West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players after the two-time champions defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. All-rounder Shardul Thakur slammed a 20-ball half-century, before Varun Chakravarthy's four-wicket haul spoiled the party for RCB in front of a packed Eden Gardens. After the match, Mamata Banerjee congratulated the players for pulling off a special win in what was their first home game of the season.

"Today's victory is extremely special because it is also the first match of the season in Eden Gardens Stadium! Heartiest congratulations to @KKRiders...every single player gave their best. Good luck for all upcoming matches!," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.

After being invited to bat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave KKR a good start with 57 off 44 balls but the Afghan's dismissal, along with Andre Russell for a duck the next ball, left the team looking in trouble.

However, Thakur hit nine fours and three sixes during his knock of 68, powering KKR to 204/7 from a worrisome 89-5 in the 12th over.

Thakur's dominant show put the hosts back in control and a sixth wicket partnership with Rinku Singh notched 103 runs off only 47 balls.

RCB crashed to 123 all out in reply as the home team's spinners ran amok, with Varun Chakaravarthy picking 4-15 in less than four overs.

KKR next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday and will have English opener Jason Roy available.

