MS Dhoni is on the verge of putting curtains on his cricketing career but his craze among the fans is only increasing with each passing day. The former India captain called time on his international career on August 15, 2020, but he has remained active as a player in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who is the skipper of Chennai Super Kings at the T20 extravaganza, continues to spread his charm with his lightning glove work behind the stumps, power-hitting during batting and master plan during captaincy.

While the videos of Dhoni's brilliance on and off the ground keep circulating, a new clip is getting viral on social media which doesn't have the CSK skipper in it. What takes the centre stage in the video is an old man, who looks similar to what Dhoni would look like at that age.

The clip is from match number 41 of IPL 2023 which was played between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

An Instagram user shared the video with the caption: "Brooooo Dhoni from 2040 is watching this match."

"Time travel is possible," read one of the comments in the video. "Out of all jokes what if this is actually real ... guess we have to wait for 2040," wrote another user.

While many had speculated the ongoing IPL season to be Dhoni's last, his former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has revealed what the 'Thala' told him on the subject of retirement, and it's just the piece of news that fans wanted to hear.

Speaking on JioCinema, as quoted by Indian Express, Raina revealed what the veteran wicket-keeper batter told him in their recent meeting during the ongoing IPL season. "Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play for one more year)."