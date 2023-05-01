Tim David emerged as the hero for Mumbai Indians as the all-rounder slammed three sixes in three balls to guide his team to victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter on Sunday. With 17 runs needed from the final over, the ball was handed to Jason Holder but the start was not as expected. David slammed the first ball straight down the ground for a six and then followed it up with another maximum through mid-wicket. The pressure was completely on the West Indies international and the third ball was also dispatched over the deep square leg fielder for the final six. The crowd erupted in cheers and even Sachin Tendulkar could be seen smiling.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal smashed 124 off just 62 balls, which was studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 200 to single-handedly take the Royals to 212 for 7 after electing to bat.

Mumbai Indians fought back with crucial knocks from Cameron Green (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29 balls) in the middle, before David finished the match off, along with Tilak Varma (29 not out), as the home side chased down the target with three balls to spare.

David smashed an overall five sixes and two fours during his knock of 45 not out off just 14 balls. He added 62 runs from only 23 balls for the unconquered fifth wicket with Varma to turn tables on the Royals.

(With PTI inputs)