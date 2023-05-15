Head coach Kumar Sangakkara feels Rajasthan Royals' batters threw away their wickets, adding that the IPL match was lost in the powerplay itself after of half the side was sent packing by Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Sunday. The Royals suffered a dramatic batting collapse to be bowled out for 59 -- the third lowest innings total in the IPL -- against RCB. Chasing a competitive 172-run target, the hosts lost five wickets for 25 runs in the powerplay to eventually lose by 112 runs. "It was a poor batting performance. We bowled well to keep them under 170, which on this pitch was going to be a good chase," Sangakkara said.

"I think we got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, thinking that we had to score too many runs there and try to be ultra positive," he said at the post-match press conference.

"It was a case of trying to build partnerships but unfortunately we were five down coming out of the powerplay that was probably the end of the game," the Sri Lankan legend added.

The RR batters were guilty of going for big shots instead of trying to settle in.

"They didn't really get us out but we got ourselves out, it was pretty obvious to see. So, it was not about one individual it's about the whole batting unit and we weren't good enough today," Sangakkara said.

The loss meant RR slipped to the sixth place with 12 points from 13 matches. With only one game left, their chances of reaching the play-offs look slim.

"We'll have to wait, have one game left, Unfortunately, now other results will have to go our way, we got to play for some pride and make sure we win it," the coach said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat provided the final flourish to the RCB innings as he blazed away to an unbeaten 29 off 11 deliveries, slamming three fours and two sixes.

"I had practices for this, I knew if I stayed till the end I will be able to make some impact," the 23-year-old Rawat said.

On Rajasthan's abject surrender Rawat said: "We weren't expecting this to happen but it is a game of cricket and anything can happen. We were just playing to our potential." The mammoth win has severely improved RCB's net run rate, which augers well for them as they make a charge for the play-offs.

RCB are just outside the top four, in fifth place with 12 points from as many games.

"After today's win we are in a very positive frame of mind, we got two points and our net run rate also improves. We will take one game at a time."

