MS Dhoni, despite being 41 years of age, is showing no signs of slowing down. The Chennai Super Kings captain has been batting well and has been astute behind the stumps. Recently, CSK toured Jaipur for a match against Rajasthan Royals. Though CSK lost the game, fans turned up in huge numbers to show their 'yellove' for CSK and Dhoni. And the legend gave them several occasions to cheer. Apart from masterminding the CSK attack, Dhoni also affected a brilliant runout with a singular effort. It came on the fourth ball of the last over of RR's innings as Dhoni ran out Dhruv Jurel. After Matheesha Pathirana bowled a wide delivery, Dhoni dived to his right to collect the ball and affected the run-out with an accurate throw.

Now, Jurel has said that he is proud to have been run out by Dhoni. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on their official YouTube account, Jurel talked about getting run out by Dhoni. "When I will have a look at the scorecard after 20 years, and when it says that Dhoni sir ran me out, I will feel proud. There will be no other name. Dhruv, and below it will say run out by Dhoni. That's enough for me!" Jurel said.



Into his 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni has looked far from finished. The wicket-keeper batter has not just led Chennai Super King (CSK) brilliantly but also produced cameos with the bat that left fans feeling nostalgic. Though Dhoni's cameos have been mesmerising, many fans and experts wonder what would it take for the 'Thala' to promote himself in the batting order for CSK this season. Dwayne Bravo, who has played with Dhoni in the Super Kings team for years, shed light on the matter, explaining why the skipper won't promote himself.

"That is the position he has to bat. Everyone is batting higher than him and he takes that responsibility and ownership upon himself to bat lower down the order because the likes of Jadeja, Rayudu, and Dube, he wants to give these guys as many opportunities as possible. He is happy to just play the finishing role," Bravo had said in a press conference.